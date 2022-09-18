Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after buying an additional 1,613,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after buying an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,294,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

