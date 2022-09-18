Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortive by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Down 2.4 %

FTV opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

