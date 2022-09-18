Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.79.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

