Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

