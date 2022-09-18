Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $178.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.