State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $33.35 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of COST stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

