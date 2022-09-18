State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.29.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $261.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.90%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.