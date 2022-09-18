State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 230,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 174,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,605,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 263,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,765,000 after purchasing an additional 519,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $4,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

