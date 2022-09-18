State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,476 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.