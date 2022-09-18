Yarbrough Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,910,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after buying an additional 522,370 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after buying an additional 154,704 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

