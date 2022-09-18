Yarbrough Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Syneos Health by 947.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays cut their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

SYNH opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.