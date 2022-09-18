Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $149.31 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

