Addison Capital Co Sells 832 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

