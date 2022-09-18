NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $188.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

