Gradient Investments LLC Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $205.04 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

