Gradient Investments LLC Sells 963 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 25.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 65.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 35.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.2% in the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $425.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 467.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.42.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

