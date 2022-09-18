Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 60.9% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $84.26 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

