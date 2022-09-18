Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 62,124 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 117,215.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,124 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after acquiring an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,751,000 after acquiring an additional 330,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $201.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.90.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.