3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

NYSE MMM opened at $116.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

