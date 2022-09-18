GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 19.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in GSK by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in GSK by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

