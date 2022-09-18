Bath Savings Trust Co Has $3.65 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 153,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Visa by 3.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 21.8% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Visa Announces Dividend

V opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

