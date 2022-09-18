Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.33.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.