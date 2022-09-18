Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 693 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,675,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.2% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 19,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPM opened at $117.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

