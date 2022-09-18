Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 18,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 153,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,190,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Visa by 3.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

V opened at $193.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.33. The company has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

