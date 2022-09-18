Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 65 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

