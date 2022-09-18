Gradient Investments LLC Buys 9,398 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after purchasing an additional 449,065 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,686,000 after purchasing an additional 129,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NYSE WTRG opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

