Gradient Investments LLC Buys 96,250 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,250 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 2.56% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSST stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

