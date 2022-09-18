FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5,110.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

FedEx Stock Down 21.4 %

FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.02. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.