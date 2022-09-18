Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,374 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,418 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 5.9 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.