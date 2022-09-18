Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 54,031 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $164.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

