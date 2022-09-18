Gradient Investments LLC Has $17.23 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $502.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $521.03 and its 200 day moving average is $550.56. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.