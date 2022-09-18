Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 26,714 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74.

