Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,287 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $10,907,000.

BSCO stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

