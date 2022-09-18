Gradient Investments LLC Has $16.11 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $624.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $664.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $873.77.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

