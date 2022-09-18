Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 669,938 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1,116.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,938 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 137,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

