Gradient Investments LLC Has $17.23 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $502.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

