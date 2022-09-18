Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after buying an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $130.68 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $165.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

