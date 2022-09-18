VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 2.55% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $81,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.37 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

