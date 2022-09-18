Gradient Investments LLC Has $65.13 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.29% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $65,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

GLDM stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41.

