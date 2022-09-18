Gradient Investments LLC Has $118.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,681 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 7.61% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $118,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 457,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 48,518 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,166,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,014.8% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 315,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 287,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 254,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

