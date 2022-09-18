Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 28,421 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $326.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.35 and its 200 day moving average is $321.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

