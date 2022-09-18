Gradient Investments LLC Buys 20,579 Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 7.82% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF worth $47,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 267,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,915,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $37.16 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Featured Stories

