Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 14,862 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GEMD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GEMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF were worth $38,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEMD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,585,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,011,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,005,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $749,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

GEMD stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GEMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.