Gradient Investments LLC Has $47.13 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 7.82% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF worth $47,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $37.16 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

