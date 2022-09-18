Gradient Investments LLC Has $48.55 Million Stock Position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. ProShares Merger ETF makes up about 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $48,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares Merger ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Merger ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Merger ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Merger ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Merger ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRGR stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. ProShares Merger ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28.

