Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 44,026 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.29 and a 52 week high of $371.41. The company has a market capitalization of $393.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

