Gradient Investments LLC Takes $71.06 Million Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,942,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,059,000. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 27.92% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFFV opened at $23.89 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

