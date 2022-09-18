Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 123,572 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,572 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,650,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,718,248. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

