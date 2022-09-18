SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,171 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $96,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $580,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,157.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

