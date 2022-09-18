Gradient Investments LLC Has $48.55 Million Holdings in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. ProShares Merger ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $48,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Merger ETF alerts:

ProShares Merger ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MRGR stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. ProShares Merger ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Merger ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Merger ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.